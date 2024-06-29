Opinicus Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 245.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,551 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 102.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 80.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 49,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 21,873 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 288.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 594,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,048,000 after buying an additional 441,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,757,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.00 and a 200 day moving average of $123.35. The stock has a market cap of $640.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

