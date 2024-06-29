Opinicus Capital Inc. Sells 262 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Opinicus Capital Inc. lowered its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 11.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 579,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 58,790 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 12.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 103,193 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 64.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 85,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 11.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,648,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,772,000 after purchasing an additional 173,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 16.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.50. 7,855,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,754. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

