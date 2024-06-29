Opinicus Capital Inc. Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Opinicus Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,740 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.6% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,547,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,272,695. The stock has a market cap of $222.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.82 and a 200 day moving average of $169.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

