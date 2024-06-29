Opinicus Capital Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Opinicus Capital Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $106.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,403,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,406. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average of $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

