Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,814,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,264,646. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.24 and a 200 day moving average of $117.96. The company has a market cap of $389.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $145.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $368,246,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $368,246,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

