Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Criterion Capital Advisors LLC

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,086 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 2.4% of Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Oracle by 39.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Oracle by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 11,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 137,549 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 37,613 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $141.20. 25,814,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,264,646. The company has a market capitalization of $389.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $145.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.24 and a 200 day moving average of $117.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.