Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Lifted by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,768 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $141.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,814,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,264,646. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $145.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.24 and its 200-day moving average is $118.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $389.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

