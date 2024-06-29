Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Oregon Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ORBN opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. Oregon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $26.53.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

