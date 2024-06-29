Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Oregon Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ORBN opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. Oregon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $26.53.
Oregon Bancorp Company Profile
