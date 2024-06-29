Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 101.4% from the May 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DNNGY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 63,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,678. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $31.70.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

About Ørsted A/S

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.