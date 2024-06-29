Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 101.4% from the May 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Ørsted A/S Stock Performance
Shares of DNNGY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 63,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,678. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $31.70.
About Ørsted A/S
