Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OSCR. Baird R W upgraded Oscar Health to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $149,336.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $467,351.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 643,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,523,405.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $149,336.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,655 shares of company stock worth $1,589,006. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,480,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,127,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,743 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,781,000. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 2,793,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

