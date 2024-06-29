Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Shares Up 1.3%

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$63.83 and last traded at C$63.77. Approximately 56,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 118,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.97.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ovintiv from C$59.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.80 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.53 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 18.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.5701299 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

