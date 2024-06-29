Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Trading Down 6.3%

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

