P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Up 6.7%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) was up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 212,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 381,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of P3 Health Partners from $9.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of P3 Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

P3 Health Partners Trading Down 20.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The firm had revenue of $388.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million. Research analysts expect that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in P3 Health Partners by 110.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 565,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 296,936 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

