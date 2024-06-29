PAAL AI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $207.57 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $207.57 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAAL AI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.25455337 USD and is down -8.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,609,476.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAAL AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAAL AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.