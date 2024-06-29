Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 58,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 318,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 30,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 148,909 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS CALF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,350 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.