PainReform’s (PRFX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

PainReform Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRFX opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. PainReform has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

Get PainReform alerts:

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of PainReform

About PainReform

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PainReform Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PRFX Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 10.90% of PainReform at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.