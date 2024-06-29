PainReform’s (PRFX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.
PainReform Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRFX opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. PainReform has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.
PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter.
PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.
