Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Pan Pacific International Stock Performance
DQJCY traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $23.64. 18,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,783. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
