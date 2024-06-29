Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pan Pacific International Stock Performance

DQJCY traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $23.64. 18,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,783. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

