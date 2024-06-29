Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PARA. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Paramount Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus downgraded Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.29.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.27, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 443.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 67,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 54,833 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Paramount Global by 243.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 183,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 129,734 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

