Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $124.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.62.

PAYX opened at $118.56 on Thursday. Paychex has a 12-month low of $106.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,887,000 after purchasing an additional 152,818 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,794,000 after purchasing an additional 466,890 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

