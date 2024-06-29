Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$52.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$54.50.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$50.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.71. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.75%.

In related news, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. In related news, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,037 shares of company stock worth $2,822,669. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

