Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives $163.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.20.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $149.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $137.95 and a 1-year high of $180.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 26.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. NDVR Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 35,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

