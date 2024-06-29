Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Cut to $99.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.71.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52. Pentair has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Pentair by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair by 200.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

