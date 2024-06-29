PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,756,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,291. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

