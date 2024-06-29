Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.42

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.42 and last traded at $27.47, with a volume of 178223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

Pernod Ricard Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5028 per share. This is a positive change from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.