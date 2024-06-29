Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.90 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.80. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PBR. Morgan Stanley downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of PBR opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

