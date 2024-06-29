Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 19,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 20,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Pfizer by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,225,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,023,000 after buying an additional 974,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 31,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

