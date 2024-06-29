Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 256,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix Motor stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned 0.23% of Phoenix Motor at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 91,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,304. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Phoenix Motor has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

Phoenix Motor ( NASDAQ:PEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.11) million during the quarter. Phoenix Motor had a negative return on equity of 335.82% and a negative net margin of 265.05%.

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

