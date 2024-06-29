Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,202,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,684. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.26. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

