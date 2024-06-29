Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 409.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,813 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,326.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,202,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,364. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $57.48. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

