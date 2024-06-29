Polymath Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,598.27 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.0892 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $82.50 million and $9,598.27 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

