Populous Market Cap Hits $1.92 Million (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Populous has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $298,491.18 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Populous has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Populous

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

