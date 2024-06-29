Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 223 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 227.50 ($2.89). Approximately 6,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 17,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.92).

Portmeirion Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22. The company has a market capitalization of £31.30 million, a PE ratio of -372.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 239.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 242.07.

About Portmeirion Group

(Get Free Report)

Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It provides tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, candles, placemats, coasters, bone china and porcelain tableware, wood, glass and metal alloy giftware and other associated homeware products under the Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Wax Lyrical, and Pimpernel brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portmeirion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portmeirion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.