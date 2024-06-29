PotCoin Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $23.22 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00124317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009581 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00014591 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001632 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 68.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

