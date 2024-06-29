Private Ocean LLC Has $90,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $275,000.

Shares of FMAT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 35,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,468. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $499.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

