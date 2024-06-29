Private Ocean LLC Sells 587 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPSM traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 871,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,905. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average is $41.56. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $43.43.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.