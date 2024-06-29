Private Ocean LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,368,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 426.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 156,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 126,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,413,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.84. 182,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,814. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $42.22.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

