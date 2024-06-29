Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.14.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $190,233.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,871. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,941 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 491,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,356,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 15.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth $307,000.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Articles

