Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 38.2% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 13.8% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,299,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,602,000 after acquiring an additional 278,964 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 72,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,436,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

