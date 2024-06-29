Prom Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $126.75 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Prom has a total market cap of $126.75 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for $6.95 or 0.00011409 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009751 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,936.38 or 1.00099804 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012670 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00076089 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.26959396 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $2,012,858.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

