ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Declares $0.34 Dividend

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3416 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Performance
IGHG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,186 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average of $76.30. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88.
About ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged
