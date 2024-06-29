ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on July 9th

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2282 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Stock Performance
BATS:OILK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,715 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $23.87.
About ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF
