ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4491 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISPY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.52. 38,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,199. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $43.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.46. The company has a market cap of $100.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Get ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

About ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.