ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,779 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URTY. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the third quarter worth about $497,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 525.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 26.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 597.1% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Price Performance

URTY stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.23. 1,545,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,561. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.12. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

