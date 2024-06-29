ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the May 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. 6,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,156. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:BIS Free Report ) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 11.46% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

