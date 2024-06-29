Prudential’s (PRU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,290 ($16.36) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.13) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.83) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($17.63) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 718.40 ($9.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 748.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 782.68. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 684.73 ($8.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,123 ($14.25). The company has a market cap of £19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,466.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Prudential news, insider Anil Wadhwani acquired 65,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 738 ($9.36) per share, with a total value of £479,818.08 ($608,674.46). Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

