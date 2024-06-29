Prudential’s (PRU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,290 ($16.36) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.13) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.83) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($17.63) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRU
Prudential Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Prudential
In other Prudential news, insider Anil Wadhwani acquired 65,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 738 ($9.36) per share, with a total value of £479,818.08 ($608,674.46). Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prudential
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.