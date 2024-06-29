PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PTC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.73.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $181.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. PTC has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,290,813.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,631. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 147.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,672,000 after purchasing an additional 68,513 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $9,849,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 189.0% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 149.5% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 32,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

