Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $303.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $303.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of PSA opened at $287.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.19 and a 200-day moving average of $282.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $312.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 615.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

