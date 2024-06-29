Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

PULM stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 75.73%. The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

