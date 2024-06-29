Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.48

Shares of Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.46, with a volume of 6106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

Pulse Seismic Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.78 million during the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 37.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0433121 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Seismic Increases Dividend

About Pulse Seismic

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Pulse Seismic’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

