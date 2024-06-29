Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.48

Shares of Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSDGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.46, with a volume of 6106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

Pulse Seismic Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSDGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.78 million during the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 37.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0433121 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Seismic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Pulse Seismic’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

About Pulse Seismic

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

