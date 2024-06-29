Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Puma Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PUMSY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.55. 27,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,200. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.

Puma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0538 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

